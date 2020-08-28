Venerdì 28 Agosto 2020 | 19:07

BOLOGNA
1 dead, 2 hurt in 'rubber-necker' crash

BARI
Basilicata transport head quits over sex verdict

MILAN
Coronavirus: Briatore to leave hospital Sat

ROME
Coronavirus: 1,462 more cases, 9 more dead

ROME
Man found dead in Rome villa fountain

REGGIO EMILIA
Woman climbs Mt Rosa 3 yrs after lung transplant

MILAN
Mattarella to attend La Scala Requiem in Milan Duomo

ROME
Storms to hit north Saturday

MILAN

Soccer: Ibra in Milan shirt, says warming up

 
ROME
Soccer: Brunos Peres 3rd Roma player to get COVID

TURIN
Soccer: McKennie joins Juve from Schalke

Bari, ecco la lista dei convocati per il ritiro

FoggiaLa tragedia
Foggia, muore travolto da un'auto mentre era a bordo della sua bici

LecceLAVORO
Nasce a Lecce l’associazione italiana «Partite Iva»

BariLA PROTESTA
Rivolta dei multati a Sammichele: il sindaco annulla decine di verbali

TarantoSolidarietà
Magna Grecia Awards dona un macchinario per il reparto di Oncoematologia pediatrica di Taranto

MateraBASILICATA
Pisticci, «No al progetto per costruire il depuratore comunale»

PotenzaDopo lo scandalo
Cotrab, si dimette il presidente Ferrara: via anche dalla Sita

BrindisiL'incidente
Ostuni, per guardare i fuochi di Sant’Oronzo precipita dal terrazzo: grave 72enne

Batla Curiosità
Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione

BARI

Giulio Ferrara convicted of sexual violence against worker

BARI, AUG 28 - The head of the public transport company in the southern Italian region of Basilicata resigned Friday after a row over his being allowed back to work despite a recent conviction for sexual violence against a female worker. COTRAB consortium president Giulio Ferrara told ANSA he was resigning over the row. Ferrara said his decision "stems from the violent press campaign following my recent reappointment". He said his resignation was in the interests of the "serenity" of the consortium and the firms comprising it. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said PD Transport Minister Paola De Micheli was to thank for the resignation. Basilicata's first and current centre-right governor, Vito Bardi, said "albeit tardy, Ferrara's resignation makes sense". (ANSA).

