Basilicata transport head quits over sex verdict

BARI, AUG 28 - The head of the public transport company in the southern Italian region of Basilicata resigned Friday after a row over his being allowed back to work despite a recent conviction for sexual violence against a female worker. COTRAB consortium president Giulio Ferrara told ANSA he was resigning over the row. Ferrara said his decision "stems from the violent press campaign following my recent reappointment". He said his resignation was in the interests of the "serenity" of the consortium and the firms comprising it. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said PD Transport Minister Paola De Micheli was to thank for the resignation. Basilicata's first and current centre-right governor, Vito Bardi, said "albeit tardy, Ferrara's resignation makes sense". (ANSA).