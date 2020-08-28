Coronavirus: Briatore to leave hospital Sat

MILAN, AUG 28 - Businessman Flavio Briatore will leave Milan's San Raffaele Hospital Saturday for domestic isolation for the coronavirus, the hospital said Friday. It said he was in good enough shape to continue recovering at home. Briatore was hospitalised Tuesday after contracting the coronavirus at his Sardinian nightclub. The 70-year-old businessman, a former F1 boss and owner of the 'Billlionaire' nightclub, was not admitted to an intensive care ward at the San Raffaele. His staff said he was in a stable and good condition. Some 63 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Billionaire. Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic tested positive and went into isolation Monday after socialising with Briatore on Sardinia. The Serie A club's players have tested negative, as has the coach's wife, Bologna said Tuesday. Mihajlovic is battling leukemia. Briatore had also met three-time ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi at the latter's Sardinian mansion earlier this month. Berlusconi has tested negative to a double swab for COVID, his entourage said Tuesday. TV presenter Paolo Bonolis, who also socialised with Briatore on Sardinia, also tested negative along with his children. (ANSA).