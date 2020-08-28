Venerdì 28 Agosto 2020 | 19:07

BOLOGNA
1 dead, 2 hurt in 'rubber-necker' crash

BARI
Basilicata transport head quits over sex verdict

MILAN
Coronavirus: Briatore to leave hospital Sat

ROME
Coronavirus: 1,462 more cases, 9 more dead

ROME
Man found dead in Rome villa fountain

REGGIO EMILIA
Woman climbs Mt Rosa 3 yrs after lung transplant

MILAN
Mattarella to attend La Scala Requiem in Milan Duomo

ROME
Storms to hit north Saturday

MILAN

ROME
Soccer: Brunos Peres 3rd Roma player to get COVID

TURIN
Soccer: McKennie joins Juve from Schalke

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, ecco la lista dei convocati per il ritiro

FoggiaLa tragedia
Foggia, muore travolto da un'auto mentre era a bordo della sua bici

LecceLAVORO
Nasce a Lecce l’associazione italiana «Partite Iva»

BariLA PROTESTA
Rivolta dei multati a Sammichele: il sindaco annulla decine di verbali

TarantoSolidarietà
Magna Grecia Awards dona un macchinario per il reparto di Oncoematologia pediatrica di Taranto

MateraBASILICATA
Pisticci, «No al progetto per costruire il depuratore comunale»

PotenzaDopo lo scandalo
Cotrab, si dimette il presidente Ferrara: via anche dalla Sita

BrindisiL'incidente
Ostuni, per guardare i fuochi di Sant’Oronzo precipita dal terrazzo: grave 72enne

Batla Curiosità
Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 52 positivi su 3226 tamponi, 20 solo nel Barese. In 10 ricoverati in ospedale

Coronavirus, in Puglia un decesso e 47 nuovi positivi (su 3.161 test): più della metà nel Barese

Covid Puglia, Emiliano ai Dg Asl: «Seconda ondata, mobilitati e rafforzati Dipartimenti prevenzione»

Santeramo, bimba di 18 mesi contagiata da Covid: l'annuncio del sindaco su Fb

Nuovo caso anche a Noicattaro

ROME

Up from 1,411 Thursday, new record for swabs

ROME, AUG 28 - The daily rise in coronavirus cases in Italy rose slightly Friday to 1,462 from 1411 Thursday, the new biggest gain since the start of May, the health ministry said. There were nine more dead, up from five Thursday. There were 97,065 more swabs, a record for the third straight day. The total tally of cases has now risen to 265,409, and the death toll to 35,472. The currently positive are 23,035, with a rise of 1,103 in the last 24 hours. The recovered are 206,902, up 348. The rise in intensive care patients was up 7, for a total of 74. Those hospitalised with symptoms are 47 up, at 1,178. Patients in domestic isolation are up 1,049 to 21,783. (ANSA).

