Coronavirus: 1,462 more cases, 9 more dead

ROME, AUG 28 - The daily rise in coronavirus cases in Italy rose slightly Friday to 1,462 from 1411 Thursday, the new biggest gain since the start of May, the health ministry said. There were nine more dead, up from five Thursday. There were 97,065 more swabs, a record for the third straight day. The total tally of cases has now risen to 265,409, and the death toll to 35,472. The currently positive are 23,035, with a rise of 1,103 in the last 24 hours. The recovered are 206,902, up 348. The rise in intensive care patients was up 7, for a total of 74. Those hospitalised with symptoms are 47 up, at 1,178. Patients in domestic isolation are up 1,049 to 21,783. (ANSA).