Woman climbs Mt Rosa 3 yrs after lung transplant

REGGIO EMILIA, AUG 28 - A 45-year-old Italian woman has climbed Mt Rosa, one of the highest Alpine peaks, less than three years after having a lung transplant. Valeria Lusztig from Reggio Emilia scaled the over-4,000-metre mountain after having both her lungs replaced at the end of 2017 due to the cystic fibrosis she had battled since birth. She recounted the feat to central Italian daily QN-Resto del Carlino, for which she used to write. "That breath, at the summit, was the longest and lightest of my life," she said. (ANSA).