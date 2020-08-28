Mattarella to attend La Scala Requiem in Milan Duomo

MILAN, AUG 28 - President Sergio Mattarella is to attend next Friday's performance of Verdi's Requiem by the La Scala orchestra in Milan's Duomo marking a return to live shows after the COVID lockdown, sources said Friday. The concert by the famed opera house's choir and orchestra will be conducted by Riccardo Chailly and will be broadcast live on Rai 5 and Radio 3 starting at 20:15. Many other dignitaries are slated to attend too. (ANSA).