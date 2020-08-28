Venerdì 28 Agosto 2020 | 17:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Man found dead in Rome villa fountain

Man found dead in Rome villa fountain

 
REGGIO EMILIA
Woman climbs Mt Rosa 3 yrs after lung transplant

Woman climbs Mt Rosa 3 yrs after lung transplant

 
MILAN
Mattarella to attend La Scala Requiem in Milan Duomo

Mattarella to attend La Scala Requiem in Milan Duomo

 
ROME
Storms to hit north Saturday

Storms to hit north Saturday

 
MILAN

Soccer: Ibra in Milan shirt, says warming up

 
ROME
Soccer: Brunos Peres 3rd Roma player to get COVID

Soccer: Brunos Peres 3rd Roma player to get COVID

 
TURIN
Soccer: McKennie joins Juve from Schalke

Soccer: McKennie joins Juve from Schalke

 
PATTI
Gioele car tests draw a blank

Gioele car tests draw a blank

 
GROSSETO
Man arrested for shooting dead drug pusher

Man arrested for shooting dead drug pusher

 
BERGAMO
1st school desks delivered at Alzano, Nembro, Codogno

1st school desks delivered at Alzano, Nembro, Codogno

 
ROME
Soccer: Bastoni, Locatelli, Caputo get 1st Italy call-up

Soccer: Bastoni, Locatelli, Caputo get 1st Italy call-up

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, ecco la lista dei convocati per il ritiro

Bari, ecco la lista dei convocati per il ritiro

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraBASILICATA
Pisticci, «No al progetto per costruire il depuratore comunale»

Pisticci, «No al progetto per costruire il depuratore comunale»

 
HomeIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 52 positivi su 3226 tamponi, 20 solo nel Barese. In 10 ricoverati in ospedale

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 52 positivi su 3226 tamponi, 20 solo nel Barese. In 10 ricoverati in ospedale

 
LecceLetteratura
«Le donne nascoste nella Bibbia»: a Otranto la presentazione del libro di Luigino Bruni

«Le donne nascoste nella Bibbia»: a Otranto la presentazione del libro di Luigino Bruni

 
HomeL'incidente
Massafra, scontro tra 3 auto sulla statale Taranto-Bari: un morto e 4 feriti

Massafra, scontro tra 3 auto sulla statale Taranto-Bari: un morto e 4 feriti

 
PotenzaDopo lo scandalo
Cotrab, si dimette il presidente Ferrara: via anche dalla Sita

Cotrab, si dimette il presidente Ferrara: via anche dalla Sita. Bardi: scelta di buon senso

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Ostuni, per guardare i fuochi di Sant’Oronzo precipita dal terrazzo: grave 72enne

Ostuni, per guardare i fuochi di Sant’Oronzo precipita dal terrazzo: grave 72enne

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, la figlia si sposa e intanto gli svaligiano la casa

Foggia, la figlia si sposa e intanto gli svaligiano la casa

 
Batla Curiosità
Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione

Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione: sono ben 18

 

i più letti

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia un decesso e 47 nuovi positivi (su 3.161 test): più della metà nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia un decesso (nel Barese) e 47 nuovi positivi (su 3.161 test): più della metà in provincia di Bari

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 52 positivi su 3226 tamponi, 20 solo nel Barese. In 10 ricoverati in ospedale

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 52 positivi su 3226 tamponi, 20 solo nel Barese. In 10 ricoverati in ospedale

Covid Puglia, Emiliano ai Dg Asl: «Seconda ondata, mobilitati e rafforzati Dipartimenti prevenzione»

Covid Puglia, Emiliano ai Dg Asl: «Seconda ondata, mobilitati e rafforzati Dipartimenti prevenzione»

Santeramo, bimba di 18 mesi contagiata da Covid: l'annuncio del sindaco su Fb

Santeramo, bimba di 18 mesi contagiata da Covid: l'annuncio del sindaco su Fb
Nuovo caso anche a Noicattaro

MILAN

Mattarella to attend La Scala Requiem in Milan Duomo

First live show after COVID lockdown to be broadcast on TV

Mattarella to attend La Scala Requiem in Milan Duomo

MILAN, AUG 28 - President Sergio Mattarella is to attend next Friday's performance of Verdi's Requiem by the La Scala orchestra in Milan's Duomo marking a return to live shows after the COVID lockdown, sources said Friday. The concert by the famed opera house's choir and orchestra will be conducted by Riccardo Chailly and will be broadcast live on Rai 5 and Radio 3 starting at 20:15. Many other dignitaries are slated to attend too. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati