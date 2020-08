Man found dead in Rome villa fountain

ROME, AUG 28 - A 50-year-old man was found dead in a Rome villa fountain on Friday. The 50-year-old, well-dressed and without documents, was found at Villa Pamphili, one of Rome's most popular public villas and grounds. He did not bear any signs of violence, police said. The man had a phial of tranquilizers in his pocket, they said. (ANSA).