Storms to hit north Saturday

Man found dead in Rome villa fountain
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia un decesso (nel Barese) e 47 nuovi positivi (su 3.161 test): più della metà in provincia di Bari
Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 52 positivi su 3226 tamponi, 20 solo nel Barese. In 10 ricoverati in ospedale
Covid Puglia, Emiliano ai Dg Asl: «Seconda ondata, mobilitati e rafforzati Dipartimenti prevenzione»
ROME
28 Agosto 2020
ROME, AUG 28 - Violent storms, gale-force winds, torrential downpours and hail will hit the north of Italy Saturday and spread to the centre of Italy on Sunday with temperatures dropping 10 degrees while the south of the country will enjoy continued hot and sunny weather with peaks of 40 degrees, forecaster Edoardo Ferrara said Friday. There will be very strong libeccio and sirocco winds, he said. Italy has enjoyed a long heatwave with steamy and breathless 'afa' conditions. But some areas have already been hit by rainstorms and flash flooding. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su