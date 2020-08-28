Storms to hit north Saturday

ROME, AUG 28 - Violent storms, gale-force winds, torrential downpours and hail will hit the north of Italy Saturday and spread to the centre of Italy on Sunday with temperatures dropping 10 degrees while the south of the country will enjoy continued hot and sunny weather with peaks of 40 degrees, forecaster Edoardo Ferrara said Friday. There will be very strong libeccio and sirocco winds, he said. Italy has enjoyed a long heatwave with steamy and breathless 'afa' conditions. But some areas have already been hit by rainstorms and flash flooding. (ANSA).