Soccer: Ibra in Milan shirt, says warming up

MILAN, AUG 28 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted a photo of himself in a new AC Milan shirt Friday amid reports he had agreed a one-year extension with the seven-time European champs. "As I said, I'm just warming up," said the giant Swede, 38, whose 11 goals in 20 games since rejoining Milan from LA Galaxy in December helped the Rossoneri move up from 11th to sixth by the end of the last Serie A season. In the photo, the 21 on his old jersey was changed to 11. According to multiple press reports, the veteran Sweden great is set to sign a seven million euro ($8.3 million) one-year extension for Milan. Ibra, who turns 39 in October, is expected to arrive in Milan Saturday ahead of a Milan friendly with Novara next Wednesday. Serie A kicks off again on September 19. The former Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Man Utd, Barcelona and PSG player helped Milan to their 18th and latest scudetto in 2011, during his first spell at the club from 2010 to 2012. (ANSA).