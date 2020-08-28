Soccer: Brunos Peres 3rd Roma player to get COVID

ROME, AUG 28 - Brazilian right-back Bruno Peres has become the third Roma player to test positive for the coronavirus, the Giallorossi defender said Friday. Reserve goalie Antonio Mirante and Spanish right-winger Carles Perez have already tested positive for the virus. Peres, 30, said on Instagram: "Hi everybody, unfortunately I have come out positive for COVID-19 but I want to let you know that I'm well and I have no symptoms. "Now I will respect the days of isolation but I can't wait to be able to start to work with the rest of the squad ahead of the start of the season. "See you soon and always Forza Roma!". The season begins on September 19. (ANSA).