Soccer: McKennie joins Juve from Schalke

Soccer: Brunos Peres 3rd Roma player to get COVID
TURIN
28 Agosto 2020
TURIN, AUG 28 - US midfielder Weston McKennie has joined Juventus from Schalke 04. The 22-year-old is having medical tests Friday for the nine-time straight and reigning Serie A champions. He is the first US player to join the Turin giants. Schalke will get some six million euros for the loan, which carries a buyout clause worth some 18 million euros. Texan McKennie played 75 times for the Bundesliga club starting in 2017, and scored four goals for them. He has 19 USA caps, starting in 2017, and six goals for his country. (ANSA).
