Gioele car tests draw a blank

PATTI, AUG 28 - Tests on the interior of a car that crashed into a lorry before a DJ mother disappeared with her four-year-old son and were later found dead in Sicily have drawn a blank, a Sicilian prosecutor said Friday. "The genetic tests carried out on swabs taken inside the vehicle and on the windshield have so far furnished negative results, also regarding the possible presence of blood," said Patti prosecutor Angelo Cavallo, who is leading a probe into the mysterious disappearance and death of Viviana Parisi, 43, and Gioele Mondello, 4. "Therefore, it is still not possible, on our current knowledge, to formulate any serious hypothesis on the causes of little Gioele's death", said Cavallo. The results of an autopsy on Gioele's body have also been inconclusive, mainly because it was largely eaten by wild animals. On Wednesday sources said the thesis that Gioele had been mortally injured in the crash had been boosted by tests on the car. Parisi's husband Daniele Mondello has said he is convinced his wife did not kill herself or the boy. Police have said they think it may have been a murder-suicide by the woman, who had psychiatric problems. Parisi's body was found on August 10, a week after she disappeared with Gioele after the motorway crash with a lorry on August 3. The boy's suspected remains were found not far from his mother's body on Wednesday of last week, August 19. Mondello has recognised a pair of blue shoes found near remains including bones and scraps of a t-shirt as belonging to Gioele. The woman's relatives, meanwhile, spoke of previous "failed searches". Mondello has also criticised the initial search efforts which failed to find the boy's remains. The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecution mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after the crash with the lorry on the motorway in the countryside near Caronia. She had been reported as being "extremely agitated" after the crash, by an eye witness who also said Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the accident. (ANSA).