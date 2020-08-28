Venerdì 28 Agosto 2020 | 15:29

ROME
Soccer: Brunos Peres 3rd Roma player to get COVID

TURIN
Soccer: McKennie joins Juve from Schalke

PATTI
Gioele car tests draw a blank

GROSSETO
Man arrested for shooting dead drug pusher

BERGAMO
1st school desks delivered at Alzano, Nembro, Codogno

ROME
Soccer: Bastoni, Locatelli, Caputo get 1st Italy call-up

MILAN
Coronavirus: outbreak in Milan care home, 22 positive

ROME
Consumer, business confidence up in August - ISTAT

PALAGONIA
Man, 85, arrested for stabbing to death son, 47

PALERMO
TAR suspends Musumeci migrant centre closure ordinance

LECCO
Girl, 12, goes missing in Lake Como

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, ecco la lista dei convocati per il ritiro

HomeIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 52 positivi su 3226 tamponi, 20 solo nel Barese. In 10 ricoverati in ospedale

LecceLetteratura
«Le donne nascoste nella Bibbia»: a Otranto la presentazione del libro di Luigino Bruni

HomeL'incidente
Massafra, scontro tra 3 auto sulla statale Taranto-Bari: un morto e 4 feriti

MateraIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, quattro positivi su 623 tamponi

PotenzaDopo lo scandalo
Cotrab, si dimette il presidente Ferrara: via anche dalla Sita

BrindisiL'incidente
Ostuni, per guardare i fuochi di Sant’Oronzo precipita dal terrazzo: grave 72enne

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, la figlia si sposa e intanto gli svaligiano la casa

Batla Curiosità
Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia un decesso e 47 nuovi positivi (su 3.161 test): più della metà nel Barese

Covid Puglia, Emiliano ai Dg Asl: «Seconda ondata, mobilitati e rafforzati Dipartimenti prevenzione»

Santeramo, bimba di 18 mesi contagiata da Covid: l'annuncio del sindaco su Fb

Nuovo caso anche a Noicattaro

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese

Decaro: «Preoccupato, troppi contagi»

GROSSETO

Outside Grosseto last week

GROSSETO, AUG 28 - A 46-year-old company clerk from Grosseto was arrested Friday on suspicion of shooting dead a 22-year-old Moroccan suspected drug pusher on a country road outside the Tuscan coastal town a week ago. The man allegedly shot Dakir Abdelilah with a hunting rifle that belonged to his father, police said. He is said to have shot the alleged pusher in the head, from a short distance. The man has not been named. He has been charged with premeditated murder. A hearing on upholding the arrest warrant is expected Saturday. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).

