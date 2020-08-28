Man arrested for shooting dead drug pusher

GROSSETO, AUG 28 - A 46-year-old company clerk from Grosseto was arrested Friday on suspicion of shooting dead a 22-year-old Moroccan suspected drug pusher on a country road outside the Tuscan coastal town a week ago. The man allegedly shot Dakir Abdelilah with a hunting rifle that belonged to his father, police said. He is said to have shot the alleged pusher in the head, from a short distance. The man has not been named. He has been charged with premeditated murder. A hearing on upholding the arrest warrant is expected Saturday. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).