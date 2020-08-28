1st school desks delivered at Alzano, Nembro, Codogno

BERGAMO, AUG 28 - The first single-pupil desks were delivered Friday for the post-lockdown September 14 school reopening at three Lombardy towns among the hardest hit by the pandemic, Codogno near Lodi and Alzano and Nembro near Bergamo. COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri, in fact, called them "towns hit hard by the pandemic". Desks will be distributed to the rest of the country later Friday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza reiterated that reopening schools despite disagreements between regional and central government was a "priority for the whole country". The state-region Unified Conference called by Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia, meanwhile, approved a document on school reopening from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) on managing COVID cases among pupils or staff. On Monday there will be a fresh meeting of the Unified Conference to issue guidelines on health safety and security in local public transport. It is a race against time to prepare Italy's schools for reopening scheduled on September 14 after the failure of a summit between the government and regional governors on Wednesday. On Thursday a meeting of the government-regions conference made some progress, however. It reached agreement on the management of outbreaks, and approved a plan from the Higher Health Institute, with one slight modification. There have been disagreements on the use of facemasks and on school transport. (ANSA).