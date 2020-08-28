Venerdì 28 Agosto 2020 | 15:29

ROME
Soccer: Brunos Peres 3rd Roma player to get COVID

TURIN
Soccer: McKennie joins Juve from Schalke

PATTI
Gioele car tests draw a blank

GROSSETO
Man arrested for shooting dead drug pusher

BERGAMO
1st school desks delivered at Alzano, Nembro, Codogno

ROME
Soccer: Bastoni, Locatelli, Caputo get 1st Italy call-up

MILAN
Coronavirus: outbreak in Milan care home, 22 positive

ROME
Consumer, business confidence up in August - ISTAT

PALAGONIA
Man, 85, arrested for stabbing to death son, 47

PALERMO
TAR suspends Musumeci migrant centre closure ordinance

LECCO
Girl, 12, goes missing in Lake Como

Bari, ecco la lista dei convocati per il ritiro

Il bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 52 positivi su 3226 tamponi, 20 solo nel Barese. In 10 ricoverati in ospedale

Letteratura
«Le donne nascoste nella Bibbia»: a Otranto la presentazione del libro di Luigino Bruni

L'incidente
Massafra, scontro tra 3 auto sulla statale Taranto-Bari: un morto e 4 feriti

Il bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, quattro positivi su 623 tamponi

Dopo lo scandalo
Cotrab, si dimette il presidente Ferrara: via anche dalla Sita

L'incidente
Ostuni, per guardare i fuochi di Sant’Oronzo precipita dal terrazzo: grave 72enne

Il caso
Foggia, la figlia si sposa e intanto gli svaligiano la casa

Curiosità
Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione: sono ben 18

BERGAMO

1st school desks delivered at Alzano, Nembro, Codogno

Unified Conference meeting on transport Monday

1st school desks delivered at Alzano, Nembro, Codogno

BERGAMO, AUG 28 - The first single-pupil desks were delivered Friday for the post-lockdown September 14 school reopening at three Lombardy towns among the hardest hit by the pandemic, Codogno near Lodi and Alzano and Nembro near Bergamo. COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri, in fact, called them "towns hit hard by the pandemic". Desks will be distributed to the rest of the country later Friday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza reiterated that reopening schools despite disagreements between regional and central government was a "priority for the whole country". The state-region Unified Conference called by Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia, meanwhile, approved a document on school reopening from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) on managing COVID cases among pupils or staff. On Monday there will be a fresh meeting of the Unified Conference to issue guidelines on health safety and security in local public transport. It is a race against time to prepare Italy's schools for reopening scheduled on September 14 after the failure of a summit between the government and regional governors on Wednesday. On Thursday a meeting of the government-regions conference made some progress, however. It reached agreement on the management of outbreaks, and approved a plan from the Higher Health Institute, with one slight modification. There have been disagreements on the use of facemasks and on school transport. (ANSA).

