Coronavirus: outbreak in Milan care home, 22 positive

MILAN, AUG 28 - An outbreak of the coronavirus has hit a care home for the elderly in Milan, with 22 of the over 120 residents testing positive, sources said Friday. The cluster was found in the Quarenghi home, on the northwestern outskirts of the Lombard capital. COVID-19's spread among care home sin Lombardy has spurred criminal probes for suspected negligence, despite the situation at them improving greatly in recent months. According to the Il Giorno newspaper, only one of the 22 positives has symptoms. Half of the positives have been hospitalised in COVID wards. The other 11 are awaiting hospitalisation. The Coopselios firms, which runs the home, said: "the situation is being managed and monitored daily by the health and socio-assistance staff of the managing body, respecting procedures and protocols in force". (ANSA).