Consumer, business confidence up in August - ISTAT

ROME, AUG 28 - Italy's consumer and business confidence will rise in August, statistics agency ISTAT said in issuing estimates on Friday - but there was an unprecedented fall in service-sector turnover in the second quarter. The consumer confidence index is expected to rise from 100.1 in July to 100.8 in August, the stats agency said. The business confidence index is expected to rise more sharply, from 77.0 to 80.8. The best performing component of the consumer index rise was economic confidence, which is expected to rise from 85.9 to 90.1. Business confidence was seen as rising in all sectors, across the board. In particular, for business confidence, manufacturing sector confidence is seen rising from 85.3 to 86.1. In construction, the expected rise is from129.7 to 132.6. Retail sector confidence will rise from 86.7 to 94, the estimates said, according to ISTAT. But service-sector turnover fell 21% in the second quarter of the year on the first quarter, and by 26.2% on the second quarter of 2019, ISTAT also said, saying this fall was "without precedent". The Italian economy is showing the "conditions" for "an extremely strong rebound" in the third quarter of the year after the COVID recession, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said last week. He said that after the unprecedented contraction, the economy could end the year "not far from the original forecasts the government gave". Gualtieri added that the government would not implement "projects that make bad debt". He also vowed that there would be a major tax reform. Gualtieri said this reform would be "decisive". The government is lining up major infrastructure and green investment projects to take advantage of the biggest chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro recovery fund next year. Italian GDP has been forecast to shrink by 9-13% this year, because of COVID. But it is set to rebound 5-6% next year, according to most forecasts. (ANSA).

