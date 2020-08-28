Man, 85, arrested for stabbing to death son, 47

Consumer, business confidence up in August - ISTAT
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia un decesso (nel Barese) e 47 nuovi positivi (su 3.161 test): più della metà in provincia di Bari
Covid Puglia, Emiliano ai Dg Asl: «Seconda ondata, mobilitati e rafforzati Dipartimenti prevenzione»
Santeramo, bimba di 18 mesi contagiata da Covid: l'annuncio del sindaco su Fb
Nuovo caso anche a Noicattaro
PALAGONIA
28 Agosto 2020
PALAGONIA, AUG 28 - Italian police on Friday arrested an 85-year-old Sicilian man on suspicion of stabbing to death his 47-year-old son after a petty row near Catania. The man, Francesco Guzzardi, was placed under house arrest after confessing to the crime. He said he had used a knife to kill his son Massimo after they had an argument over trivial matters. The allege murder took place at Palagonia, a small town near Catania. The victim was arrested and later found guilty of killing a 16-year-old girl in 1993. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su