Man, 85, arrested for stabbing to death son, 47

PALAGONIA, AUG 28 - Italian police on Friday arrested an 85-year-old Sicilian man on suspicion of stabbing to death his 47-year-old son after a petty row near Catania. The man, Francesco Guzzardi, was placed under house arrest after confessing to the crime. He said he had used a knife to kill his son Massimo after they had an argument over trivial matters. The allege murder took place at Palagonia, a small town near Catania. The victim was arrested and later found guilty of killing a 16-year-old girl in 1993. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).