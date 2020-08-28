Venerdì 28 Agosto 2020 | 13:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Consumer, business confidence up in August - ISTAT

Consumer, business confidence up in August - ISTAT

 
PALAGONIA
Man, 85, arrested for stabbing to death son, 47

Man, 85, arrested for stabbing to death son, 47

 
PALERMO
TAR suspends Musumeci migrant centre closure ordinance

TAR suspends Musumeci migrant centre closure ordinance

 
LECCO
Girl, 12, goes missing in Lake Como

Girl, 12, goes missing in Lake Como

 
NAPLES
Campania candidate mimics 'Gomorra' in campaign pitch

Campania candidate mimics 'Gomorra' in campaign pitch

 
ROME
Fresh spike in cases, 1,411, 5 more dead

Fresh spike in cases, 1,411, 5 more dead

 
ROME
Soccer: Carles Perez positive for COVID-19

Soccer: Carles Perez positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Govt summit OKs path to single tlc network

Govt summit OKs path to single tlc network

 
BOLOGNA
Man arrested for beating wife

Man arrested for beating wife

 
GENOA
Man insults sick foreigner lying on street

Man insults sick foreigner lying on street

 
ROME
Coronavirus: new cases almost doubled in a week - Gimbe

Coronavirus: new cases almost doubled in a week - Gimbe

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, ecco la lista dei convocati per il ritiro

Bari, ecco la lista dei convocati per il ritiro

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoEmergenza Sanitaria
Scuola, Boccia annuncia a Taranto: «Tamponi a tutti, garantiamo sforza immane»

Scuola, Boccia annuncia a Taranto: «Tamponi a tutti, garantiamo sforzo immane. A settembre si riparte in sicurezza»

 
MateraIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, quattro positivi su 623 tamponi

Coronavirus Basilicata, quattro positivi su 623 tamponi

 
PotenzaDopo lo scandalo
Cotrab, si dimette il presidente Ferrara: via anche dalla Sita

Cotrab, si dimette il presidente Ferrara: via anche dalla Sita

 
Barigli ostacoli alla ripartenza
Pendolari e Covid: nel Barese «sarà un problema»

Pendolari e Covid: nel Barese «sarà un problema»

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Ostuni, per guardare i fuochi di Sant’Oronzo precipita dal terrazzo: grave 72enne

Ostuni, per guardare i fuochi di Sant’Oronzo precipita dal terrazzo: grave 72enne

 
LecceOltre la disabilità
La sfida di Adriano: in sedia a rotelle sulla Via Francigena fino a Leuca

La sfida di Adriano: in sedia a rotelle sulla Via Francigena fino a Leuca

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, la figlia si sposa e intanto gli svaligiano la casa

Foggia, la figlia si sposa e intanto gli svaligiano la casa

 
Batla Curiosità
Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione

Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione: sono ben 18

 

i più letti

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia un decesso e 47 nuovi positivi (su 3.161 test): più della metà nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia un decesso (nel Barese) e 47 nuovi positivi (su 3.161 test): più della metà in provincia di Bari

Covid Puglia, Emiliano ai Dg Asl: «Seconda ondata, mobilitati e rafforzati Dipartimenti prevenzione»

Covid Puglia, Emiliano ai Dg Asl: «Seconda ondata, mobilitati e rafforzati Dipartimenti prevenzione»

Santeramo, bimba di 18 mesi contagiata da Covid: l'annuncio del sindaco su Fb

Santeramo, bimba di 18 mesi contagiata da Covid: l'annuncio del sindaco su Fb
Nuovo caso anche a Noicattaro

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese
Decaro: «Preoccupato, troppi contagi»

PALAGONIA

Man, 85, arrested for stabbing to death son, 47

After row over trivial matters, man confesses

Man, 85, arrested for stabbing to death son, 47

PALAGONIA, AUG 28 - Italian police on Friday arrested an 85-year-old Sicilian man on suspicion of stabbing to death his 47-year-old son after a petty row near Catania. The man, Francesco Guzzardi, was placed under house arrest after confessing to the crime. He said he had used a knife to kill his son Massimo after they had an argument over trivial matters. The allege murder took place at Palagonia, a small town near Catania. The victim was arrested and later found guilty of killing a 16-year-old girl in 1993. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati