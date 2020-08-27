Giovedì 27 Agosto 2020 | 19:30

LECCO
Girl, 12, goes missing in Lake Como

NAPLES
Campania candidate mimics 'Gomorra' in campaign pitch

ROME
Fresh spike in cases, 1,411, 5 more dead

ROME
Soccer: Carles Perez positive for COVID-19

ROME
Govt summit OKs path to single tlc network

BOLOGNA
Man arrested for beating wife

GENOA
Man insults sick foreigner lying on street

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases almost doubled in a week - Gimbe

ROME
Govt huddles on single telecoms network

ROME
Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

ROME
Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

Bari, ecco la lista dei convocati per il ritiro

Leccecontagio
Coronavirus, turista romana 62enne ricoverata al «Vito Fazzi» in condizioni «severe»

TarantoCoronavirus
Taranto, al «Moscati» ricoverati 8 pazienti affetti da Covid: 7 in ossigenoterapia

Baricovid
Bari, 26mila test sierologici per personale scolastico: pronti i kit

Potenzail bel gesto
Potenza, trovano 950 euro durante la festa patronale e li restituiscono: premiati 3 ragazzi

BrindisiNel brindisino
Superenalotto, la fortuna bacia San Michele Salentino: centrati due 5 da quasi 50mila euro

FoggiaNel foggiano
San Severo, «Da 10 giorni in carcere mentre va trasferito in una comunità»

MateraNel materano
Bernalda, residenti pronti ad un esposto per la frana di via Lelio Basso

Batla Curiosità
Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese

Decaro: «Preoccupato, troppi contagi»

Lecce, tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia: 5 bagnanti rimasti feriti

Taranto, gli cade una valigia in testa in aereo e fa causa alla «Turkish Airline»

Coronavirus, in Puglia un decesso e 47 nuovi positivi (su 3.161 test): più della metà nel Barese

NAPLES

Campania candidate mimics 'Gomorra' in campaign pitch

Campania candidate mimics 'Gomorra' in campaign pitch

NAPLES, AUG 27 - A centre-left candidate for the Campania regional elections next month has mimicked the hit Camorra TV show 'Gomorra' in his campaign pitch. Ciro Attanasio, who is standing in the coalition of incumbent Democratic Party Governor Vincenzo De Luca, is shown in a black-and-white photo captioned, in Neapolitan dialect, "C'amma ripiglia' tutto chell' che è o' nuostr" (we have to take back all that is ours), an iconic line from the show. Political rivals have slammed Attanasio for glamourising the Mob. The Camorra is one of Italy's big three mafias, along with 'Ndrangheta from Calabria and Cosa Nostra from Sicily. Gomorra is based on the book of the same name by anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano whose death threats from mobsters have earned him a round-the-clock police escort. (ANSA).

