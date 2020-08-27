Campania candidate mimics 'Gomorra' in campaign pitch

NAPLES, AUG 27 - A centre-left candidate for the Campania regional elections next month has mimicked the hit Camorra TV show 'Gomorra' in his campaign pitch. Ciro Attanasio, who is standing in the coalition of incumbent Democratic Party Governor Vincenzo De Luca, is shown in a black-and-white photo captioned, in Neapolitan dialect, "C'amma ripiglia' tutto chell' che è o' nuostr" (we have to take back all that is ours), an iconic line from the show. Political rivals have slammed Attanasio for glamourising the Mob. The Camorra is one of Italy's big three mafias, along with 'Ndrangheta from Calabria and Cosa Nostra from Sicily. Gomorra is based on the book of the same name by anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano whose death threats from mobsters have earned him a round-the-clock police escort. (ANSA).