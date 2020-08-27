Girl, 12, goes missing in Lake Como

LECCO, AUG 27 - A 12-year-old girl went missing Thursday in the waters of Lake Como near Lecco. The girl reportedly went swimming with her mother before both of them got into difficulties when the water became suddenly deeper. The mother managed to make it back to the shore but her daughter did not, sources said. Fire brigade divers and other volunteer divers are looking for her. The incident happened off the beach at Ulisse Guzzi Park near Lariana Abbey. (ANSA).