Fresh spike in cases, 1,411, 5 more dead

ROME
27 Agosto 2020
ROME, AUG 27 - There was a fresh spike in COVID cases in Italy Thursday, up 1,411 on Wednesday, when the rise was 1,367, the health ministry said. The latest gain is now the biggest rise since early May. There were five more dead, compared to 13 Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 263,949, and the death toll 35,463. (ANSA).
