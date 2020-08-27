Soccer: Carles Perez positive for COVID-19

ROME, 27 AGO - AS Roma's Spanish midfielder Carles Perez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Giallorossi said Thursday. The 22-year-old, who joined Roma from Barcelona in January, said he was asymptomatic and would remain in isolation until he tests negative. Roma's No 2 keeper Antonio Mirante tested positive for the novel coronavirus a week ago. Former Bologna keeper Mirante, 37, is understudy to first-choice goalie Pau Lopez. Two members of Roma's youth team have also tested positive. (ANSA).