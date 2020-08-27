Giovedì 27 Agosto 2020 | 17:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Carles Perez positive for COVID-19

Soccer: Carles Perez positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Govt summit OKs path to single tlc network

Govt summit OKs path to single tlc network

 
BOLOGNA
Man arrested for beating wife

Man arrested for beating wife

 
GENOA
Man insults sick foreigner lying on street

Man insults sick foreigner lying on street

 
ROME
Coronavirus: new cases almost doubled in a week - Gimbe

Coronavirus: new cases almost doubled in a week - Gimbe

 
ROME
Govt huddles on single telecoms network

Govt huddles on single telecoms network

 
ROME
Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

 
ROME
Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

 
ROME
Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

 
PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio serie C
Fra il Bari e Auteri è amore a prima vista

Fra il Bari e Auteri è amore a prima vista

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LeccePuglia mete di vacanze
Castro, perla del Salento sempre più amata dai vip

Castro, perla del Salento sempre più amata dai vip

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Superenalotto, la fortuna bacia San Michele Salentino: centrati due 5 da quasi 50mila euro

Superenalotto, la fortuna bacia San Michele Salentino: centrati due 5 da quasi 50mila euro

 
Tarantoil sollecito
Mittal Taranto, non pagato integrativo a 1600 operai: sindaci scrivono a Inps

Mittal Taranto, non pagato integrativo a 1600 operai: sindaci scrivono a Inps

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
San Severo, «Da 10 giorni in carcere mentre va trasferito in una comunità»

San Severo, «Da 10 giorni in carcere mentre va trasferito in una comunità»

 
BariSanità
Bari, precari Asl ancora col fiato sospeso

Bari, precari Asl ancora col fiato sospeso

 
PotenzaCovid
Fca: nessun nuovo contagio: non ci sarà lo stop alle attività

Fca Melfi, nessun nuovo contagio: non ci sarà lo stop alle attività

 
MateraNel materano
Bernalda, residenti pronti ad un esposto per la frana di via Lelio Basso

Bernalda, residenti pronti ad un esposto per la frana di via Basso

 
Batla Curiosità
Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione

Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione: sono ben 18

 

i più letti

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese
Decaro: «Preoccupato, troppi contagi»

Lecce, tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia: 5 bagnanti rimasti feriti

Lecce tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia, volano lettini e ombrelloni: feriti 5 bagnanti VIDEO

Taranto, gli cade una valigia in testa in aereo e fa causa alla «Turkish Airline»

Taranto, dopo trapianto di capelli gli cade una valigia in testa in aereo: causa alla «Turkish Airlines»

Taranto, balla in discoteca a Genova e torna con il Covid

Taranto, balla in discoteca a Genova e torna con il Coronavirus

ROME

Govt summit OKs path to single tlc network

CDP CEO Palermo explains plan

Govt summit OKs path to single tlc network

ROME, 27 AGO - A government summit on Thursday gave the green light to TIM and CDP's plan to set up a company to create a single telecoms network in Italy. The planned new company will manage the infrastructure of the single broadband network, sources said. CDP CEO Fabrizio Palermo illustrated the contents of the deal to the ministers and majority leaders present at the summit. At the meeting, Premier Giuseppe Conte, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede and other ministers met delegation chiefs from the ruling majority including the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the Democratic Party (PD), Italia Viva (IV) and Free and Equal (LeU). Phone company TIM Managing Director Luigi Gubitosi met with the managing director of government bank CDP, Palermo, on Wednesday. CDP owns 50% of the Open Fiber network infrastructure firm. Further talks are expected ahead of a TIM board meeting on Monday. TIM shares soared over 5% on the Milan bourse Wednesday. Telecoms trade unions Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil have asked Premier Conte to table talks with them too. They voiced opposition to a public network on the Open Fiber model. "A strong subject is needed," they said. "This task can be carried out by TIM", they said, with CDP taking a bigger stake in the telecoms group. TIM on Thursday reached a deal with Tiscali on Fibercop. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati