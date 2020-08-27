Man arrested for beating wife

BOLOGNA, 27 AGO - A man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife in Modena on Thursday. The 27-year-old Tunisian man allegedly beat his new wife for a year breaking several of her bones. He also threatened her with her life, police said. The man allegedly acted out of a desire to have "total control over the woman", police said. He allegedly kicked and punched the victim and also used a knife, police said. "His violent conduct engendered in the victim a well-founded fear for her life", said police. She fled for her life in July. (ANSA).