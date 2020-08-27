Man insults sick foreigner lying on street

GENOA, 27 AGO - An Italian citizen of Pakistani origin allegedly insulted a Romanian man lying on the street in Genoa after suffering a bad turn, sources said Thursday. A local plainclothes policeman witnessed the alleged incident, they said, and reported the Italo-Pakistani for racial hatred. The alleged perpetrator verbally attacked police and wished death on a female officer as well as the Romanian, the sources said. The alleged incident took place in the historic centre of the northwestern Italian port city. The Italo-Pakistani was reported for instigating racial hatred and insulting police officers. He already has a criminal record for violence, resisting arrest and instigating suicide, sources said. (ANSA).