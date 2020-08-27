Giovedì 27 Agosto 2020 | 15:44

BOLOGNA
Man arrested for beating wife

GENOA
Man insults sick foreigner lying on street

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases almost doubled in a week - Gimbe

ROME
Govt huddles on single telecoms network

ROME
Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

ROME
Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

ROME
Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

ROME
Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

Il Biancorosso

Calcio serie C
Fra il Bari e Auteri è amore a prima vista

FoggiaNel foggiano
San Severo, «Da 10 giorni in carcere mentre va trasferito in una comunità»

LecceLa decisione
Gallipoli, Miss Mondo annullata la kermesse

BrindisiAtti vandalici
Cellino, rubano pure le foto dei defunti: allarme al cimitero

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, nuovo vertice sull’indotto Mittal

BariSanità
Bari, precari Asl ancora col fiato sospeso

PotenzaCovid
Fca: nessun nuovo contagio: non ci sarà lo stop alle attività

MateraNel materano
Bernalda, residenti pronti ad un esposto per la frana di via Lelio Basso

Batla Curiosità
Barletta, record di candidati alla Regione

ROME

Coronavirus: new cases almost doubled in a week - Gimbe

Not comparable with pandemic start but keep guard up says head

ROME, 27 AGO - New coronavirus cases have almost doubled in the last week, the Gimbe Foundation said Thursday. The weekly rise, of 3,139, amounts to a 92.4% increase, it said. The number of hospitalised patients with symptoms was 215 up and the number of those in intensive care up eight. The number of currently positive has risen to 19,714, 91.8% of whom are concentrated in 11 regions: 29.4% in Lombardy, 33,4% in Lazio, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto, and a further 29% in Campania, Piedmont, Tuscany, Sicily, Puglia, Sardinia and Liguria. In just over a month the weekly gain in cases rose from 1,408 to 6,538, with an increase in the positives/cases ratio from 0.8% to 2.1%. The data emerged from Gimbe's analysis of the week of August 19-25, compared to the previous week. Broad regional discrepancies were confirmed, it said. Only four regions showed a fall in cases, and then only slight (-5). In the other 14 regions and two autonomous provinces there was an overall rise of 3,194, ranging from 677 in Lazio to four in Val d'Aosta. Basilicata was stable. "In just seven days," said Gimbe Foundation President Nino Cartabellotta, "we have almost doubled the number of new cases, not only due to a rise in testing, but also due to an increase in the positives/tested case ratio". He added: "furthermore, the growing trend of patients hospitalized with symptoms has been confirmed, and, to a lesser degree, those in intensive care". He said "the situation is not comparable with that at the start of the pandemic but we must keep our guard high". (ANSA).

