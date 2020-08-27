Giovedì 27 Agosto 2020 | 13:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Govt huddles on single telecoms network

Govt huddles on single telecoms network

 
ROME
Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

 
ROME
Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

 
ROME
Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

 
PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

 
PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

 
ROME
Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

 
ROME
Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

 
GELA
Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

 
BERGAMO
Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio serie C
Fra il Bari e Auteri è amore a prima vista

Fra il Bari e Auteri è amore a prima vista

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccela denuncia
Gallipoli, «Quelle macchie giallo-marroni deturpano il mare»: Confindustria Lecce sollecita le istituzioni

Gallipoli, «Quelle macchie giallo-marroni deturpano il mare»: Confindustria Lecce sollecita le istituzioni

 
Tarantola sorpresa
Taranto, quei medici-eroi pagati 3 euro per vincere il virus

Taranto, quei medici-eroi pagati 3 euro per vincere il virus

 
BariIntervento della Ps
Bari, botte ai genitori per avere soldi per la droga: 44enne in carcere

Bari, botte ai genitori per avere soldi per la droga: 44enne in carcere

 
BatLa vita dopo la morte
Andria, donazione multiorgano al «Bonomo»: equipe di Bari e Foggia prelevano reni, fegato e cornee

Andria, donazione multiorgano al «Bonomo»: equipe di Bari e Foggia prelevano reni, fegato e cornee

 
Foggiala protesta
Foggia, sit in davanti al Comune contro Landella e Lega: oltre 400 i manifestanti

Foggia, sit in davanti al Comune contro Landella e Lega: oltre 400 i manifestanti

 
PotenzaLe reazioni
Potenza reintegro presidente Cotrab, Boldrini: «Sconcertante»

Potenza reintegro presidente Cotrab, Boldrini: «Sconcertante»
Interrogazione al Governo

 
MateraComunali
Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

 

i più letti

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese
Decaro: «Preoccupato, troppi contagi»

Lecce, tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia: 5 bagnanti rimasti feriti

Lecce tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia, volano lettini e ombrelloni: feriti 5 bagnanti VIDEO

Taranto, gli cade una valigia in testa in aereo e fa causa alla «Turkish Airline»

Taranto, dopo trapianto di capelli gli cade una valigia in testa in aereo: causa alla «Turkish Airlines»

Taranto, balla in discoteca a Genova e torna con il Covid

Taranto, balla in discoteca a Genova e torna con il Coronavirus

ROME

Govt huddles on single telecoms network

PM, ministers meet majority leaders on plan

Govt huddles on single telecoms network

ROME, 27 AGO - The government on Thursday held a summit on plans to create a single telecoms network in Italy. Premier Giuseppe Conte, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri and Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli met delegation chiefs from the ruling majority including the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the Democratic Party (PD), Italia VIva (IV) and Free and Equal (LeU). Talks on setting up the single telecoms network in Italy are speeding up. Phone company TIM Managing Director Luigi Gubitosi met with the managing director of government bank CDP, Fabrizio Palermo. CDP owns 50% of the Open Fiber firm. The discussion is aimed at forging a strategy to create a single network, sources said. Further talks are expected ahead of a TIM board meeting on Monday. TIM shares soared over 5% on the Milan bourse Wednesday. Telecoms trade unions Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil have asked Premier Conte to table talks with them too. They voiced opposition to a public network on the Open Fiber model. "A strong subject is needed," they said. "This task can be carried out by TIM", they said, with CDP taking a bigger stake in the telecoms group. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati