ROME
Govt huddles on single telecoms network

Govt huddles on single telecoms network

 
ROME
Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

 
ROME
Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

 
ROME
Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

 
PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

 
PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

 
ROME
Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

 
ROME
Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

 
GELA
Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

 
BERGAMO
Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

 

Fra il Bari e Auteri è amore a prima vista

Fra il Bari e Auteri è amore a prima vista

 

Leccela denuncia
Gallipoli, «Quelle macchie giallo-marroni deturpano il mare»: Confindustria Lecce sollecita le istituzioni

Gallipoli, «Quelle macchie giallo-marroni deturpano il mare»: Confindustria Lecce sollecita le istituzioni

 
Tarantola sorpresa
Taranto, quei medici-eroi pagati 3 euro per vincere il virus

Taranto, quei medici-eroi pagati 3 euro per vincere il virus

 
BariIntervento della Ps
Bari, botte ai genitori per avere soldi per la droga: 44enne in carcere

Bari, botte ai genitori per avere soldi per la droga: 44enne in carcere

 
BatLa vita dopo la morte
Andria, donazione multiorgano al «Bonomo»: equipe di Bari e Foggia prelevano reni, fegato e cornee

Andria, donazione multiorgano al «Bonomo»: equipe di Bari e Foggia prelevano reni, fegato e cornee

 
Foggiala protesta
Foggia, sit in davanti al Comune contro Landella e Lega: oltre 400 i manifestanti

Foggia, sit in davanti al Comune contro Landella e Lega: oltre 400 i manifestanti

 
PotenzaLe reazioni
Potenza reintegro presidente Cotrab, Boldrini: «Sconcertante»

Potenza reintegro presidente Cotrab, Boldrini: «Sconcertante»
Interrogazione al Governo
Interrogazione al Governo

 
MateraComunali
Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

 

ROME

Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

Tug of war on facemasks, transport

Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

ROME, 27 AGO - It is a race against time to prepare Italy's schools for reopening scheduled on September 14 after the failure of a summit between the government and regional governors on Wednesday. On Thursday a meeting of the government-regions conference made some progress, however. It reached agreement on the management of outbreaks, and approved a plan from the Higher Health Institute, with one slight modification. At the session, governors will be able to formalise their proposals. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti asked for "rules to be able to buy public transport vehicles without competitions and red tape". Abruzzo Governor Marco Marsilio complained that "the government line is always the same, you have to make do". Marche Governor Luca Ceriscioli said "a compromise is needed on school transport". The government on Wednesday held the summit on schools' reopening after the COVID crisis next month. The aim was to draw up guidelines for the September 14 reopening. Among the key issues was a protocol for managing COVID cases as well as school transport. A number of ministers took part in the summit along with regional governors and the heads of local government including the mayors' chief. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia was present along with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Education Minister Lucia Aazzolina. Also taking part were civil protection head Angelo Borrelli and COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri. During the summit, Boccia said that a permanent discussion forum would be set up between the government and regions on school issues. Azzolina said that over 70,000 more teachers and teaching assistants had been hired to cope with the reopening. Arcuri said that single-pupil desks would begin to be distributed from Friday, when gel would also be distributed. Speranza said that the government would cleave to instructions from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) on the management of COVID cases. Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said on TV that the use of facemasks would be enforced wherever a distance of at least one metre could not be observed, saying that "common sense is needed". Emilia Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini said that the ISS guidelines for reopening were correct but there was a risk of "chaos" in school transport. The transport issue was not resolved at the videoconference and the government said it was awaiting further proposals from the regions. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said the government had only voiced doubts, and "certainties are needed". Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said "we must change organisation, we need staggered hours and remote teaching". Milan Sacco Hospital infectious disease chief Massimo Galli told Italian TV that it was "impossible" for pupils to wear masks for five hours straight. The summit was called after a number of teaching staff tested positive for the virus. Some 20 staff tested positive in Umbria and a further six in the Treviso area. Liguria Governor Toti said he was against pupils using facemasks during lessons. He said this view was supported by several other governors. Toti said the summit had been a failure. Pupils will be distanced and will have to use facemasks, at least in corridors, the government has said. But experts have been split on the efficacy of wearing masks. Italian schools have been closed since March. Italy has been among the countries worst hit by the coronavirus, with over 35,000 deaths. In all, there have been over 350,000 COVID cases. (ANSA).

