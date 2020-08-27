Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

ROME, 27 AGO - More than 2.5 billion hours of redundancy scheme CIG and solidarity funds have been authorized by pensions and social security agency INPS to tackle the COVID emergency, the observatory on temporary lay-offs said Thursday. The number of CIG hours for the health emergency was 2.5399 billion, the agency said. This comprised 1.287 billion of so-called 'ordinary' CIG, 782.1 million of solidarity funding, and 470.8 million of exceptional CIG. In July alone some 449.6 million hours were authorized. This was 10% up on June, INPS said. A quarter of the July hours were in Lombardy, the region worst hit by COVID. In the first seven months of the year some 2.7 billion CIG hours were authorized. The Italian economy is showing the "conditions" for "an extremely strong rebound" in the third quarter of the year after the COVID recession, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said last week. He said that after the unprecedented contraction, the economy could end the year "not far from the original forecasts the government gave". Gualtieri added that the government would not implement "projects that make bad debt". He also vowed that there would be a major tax reform. Gualtieri said this reform would be "decisive". The government is lining up major infrastructure and green investment projects to take advantage of the biggest chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro recovery fund next year. Italian GDP has been forecast to shrink by 9-13% this year, because of COVID. But it is set to rebound 5-6% next year, according to most forecasts. (ANSA).