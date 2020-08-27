Giovedì 27 Agosto 2020 | 13:42

ROME
Govt huddles on single telecoms network

ROME
Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

ROME
Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

ROME
Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

ROME
Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

ROME
Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

GELA
Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

BERGAMO
Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

Calcio serie C
Fra il Bari e Auteri è amore a prima vista

Leccela denuncia
Gallipoli, «Quelle macchie giallo-marroni deturpano il mare»: Confindustria Lecce sollecita le istituzioni

Tarantola sorpresa
Taranto, quei medici-eroi pagati 3 euro per vincere il virus

BariIntervento della Ps
Bari, botte ai genitori per avere soldi per la droga: 44enne in carcere

BatLa vita dopo la morte
Andria, donazione multiorgano al «Bonomo»: equipe di Bari e Foggia prelevano reni, fegato e cornee

Foggiala protesta
Foggia, sit in davanti al Comune contro Landella e Lega: oltre 400 i manifestanti

PotenzaLe reazioni
Potenza reintegro presidente Cotrab, Boldrini: «Sconcertante»

MateraComunali
Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

ROME

Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

Impact of coronavirus on jobs gauged

Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

ROME, 27 AGO - More than 2.5 billion hours of redundancy scheme CIG and solidarity funds have been authorized by pensions and social security agency INPS to tackle the COVID emergency, the observatory on temporary lay-offs said Thursday. The number of CIG hours for the health emergency was 2.5399 billion, the agency said. This comprised 1.287 billion of so-called 'ordinary' CIG, 782.1 million of solidarity funding, and 470.8 million of exceptional CIG. In July alone some 449.6 million hours were authorized. This was 10% up on June, INPS said. A quarter of the July hours were in Lombardy, the region worst hit by COVID. In the first seven months of the year some 2.7 billion CIG hours were authorized. The Italian economy is showing the "conditions" for "an extremely strong rebound" in the third quarter of the year after the COVID recession, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said last week. He said that after the unprecedented contraction, the economy could end the year "not far from the original forecasts the government gave". Gualtieri added that the government would not implement "projects that make bad debt". He also vowed that there would be a major tax reform. Gualtieri said this reform would be "decisive". The government is lining up major infrastructure and green investment projects to take advantage of the biggest chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro recovery fund next year. Italian GDP has been forecast to shrink by 9-13% this year, because of COVID. But it is set to rebound 5-6% next year, according to most forecasts. (ANSA).

