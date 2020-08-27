Giovedì 27 Agosto 2020 | 13:42

ROME
Govt huddles on single telecoms network

ROME
Over 2.5 bn CIG hours for COVID emergency - INPS

ROME
Race against time for school reopening Sep 14

ROME
Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

ROME
Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

ROME
Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

GELA
Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

BERGAMO
Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

Fra il Bari e Auteri è amore a prima vista

Leccela denuncia
Gallipoli, «Quelle macchie giallo-marroni deturpano il mare»: Confindustria Lecce sollecita le istituzioni

Tarantola sorpresa
Taranto, quei medici-eroi pagati 3 euro per vincere il virus

BariIntervento della Ps
Bari, botte ai genitori per avere soldi per la droga: 44enne in carcere

BatLa vita dopo la morte
Andria, donazione multiorgano al «Bonomo»: equipe di Bari e Foggia prelevano reni, fegato e cornee

Foggiala protesta
Foggia, sit in davanti al Comune contro Landella e Lega: oltre 400 i manifestanti

PotenzaLe reazioni
Potenza reintegro presidente Cotrab, Boldrini: «Sconcertante»

MateraComunali
Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

Governor says he will press on undeterred

ROME, 27 AGO - The government has challenged a controversial ordinance by Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci to close migrant centres on the island amid alleged COVID concerns. Centre-right Governor Musumeci has been engaging in a tug of war with Rome since the weekend. Musumeci claims the regional government has precedence over the national government in migrant policy. The government in Rome contends the opposite. Musumeci said he would forge ahead despite the government's legal challenge. "Let no one think that an appeal can stop our dutiful action of preserving health," he said. "It's up to us, and no one else. "And we will go on down this path". The governor has been backed by the nationalist opposition League party and criticised by centre-left parties in government. League leader Matteo Salvini, who as former interior minister applied a closed ports policy for NGO migrant rescue ships, said he would take legal action against the government for abetting illegal immigration and accused the interior ministry of hiding figures on migrant landings. The centrist Italia Viva party, part of the governing coalition, has filed a suit against Musumeci and Salvini accusing them of falsely raising alarm and abuse of office, among other things. Meanwhile the interior ministry came out with the latest migrant landing figures. It said that 17,504 landed in Italy from January 1 to August 25, triple the number that arrived in the same period last year. On Tuesday Musumeci said the first migrant hotspot in Sicily was being emptied. "This morning they started to empty the hotspot at Pozzallo," the governor said on Facebook. Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano visited Sicily later Tuesday and allayed concerns that migrants were driving up COVID fears. He urged Musumeci to show "institutional decorum" over the migrant-COVID issue. The governor issued an ordinance to clear all the island's hotspots and migrant reception centres by midnight Tuesday, but this aim was not achieved. Several COVID cases have been reported at the hotspot on the stepping stone island of Lampedusa south of Sicily. The island's mayor has assured Salvini that all the COVID-positive migrants there have been isolated in suitable facilities. (ANSA).

