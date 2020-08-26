Mercoledì 26 Agosto 2020 | 19:19

ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

ROME
Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

ROME
Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

GELA
Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

BERGAMO
Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

REGGIO CALABRIA
Ex-warden of Reggio Calabria jail arrested for mafia

MILANO
Soccer: Conte staying at Inter

ROME
Govt holds summit on school reopening

ROME
Talks on telecoms single network hot up

Bari, il primo giorno di Auteri. Via al progetto del bel gioco

Potenzal'iniziativa
Potenza, petizione nazionale con 17mila firme per far destituire presidente Cotrab

Leccea baia dei turchi
Otranto, sequestrati ombrelloni e lettini posizionati su spiaggia libera: denunciato titolare concessione

BariL'annuncio
Bitonto, torna a casa Roberto Caldarulo, il militare ferito a Beirut

Foggiariconoscenza
Foggia, Asl eroga acconto bonus a personale sanitario impegnato in periodo Covid

Tarantola denuncia
Taranto, «Fermiamo la chiusura della Polizia di frontiera»

MateraComunali
Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

Batla lettera
Trani: «Che dolore quelle bandiere sfilacciate sui principali edifici pubblici della città»

BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

ROME

Highest daily rise in cases since early May

ROME, 26 AGO - Wednesday saw a fresh surge in new coronavirus cases in Italy, up 1,367 compared to a rise of 878 Tuesday, the health ministry said. It is the highest daily rise since early May. There have been 13 more COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, up from four Tuesday, the ministry said. The number of swabs taken was 93,529, almost 20,000 more than Tuesday. Before Wednesday, the highest daily rise had come Sunday, with 1,210 new cases. (ANSA).

