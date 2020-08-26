Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

PALERMO, 26 AGO - A four-year-old Sicilian boy found dead with his DJ mother probably died of injuries sustained in an August 3 car crash, experts said after tests on the car and an autopsy Wednesday. The boy, Gioele Mondello, was mortally wounded in the crash with a lorry on the A20 motorway between Messina and Palermo, tests on mother Viviana Parisi's Opel Corsa and his autopsy indicated. Parisi's body was visible under a power pylon on the morning after the crash, according to drone sightings, a prosecutor said Monday. Patti Prosecutor Angelo Cavallo said her son's body was not sighted near that of his mother, 43-year-old Parisi. Lawyers for the Mondello family have filed a complaint against person or persons unknown for "omissions" in the deaths of Parisi and Gioele. They also complained about alleged delays in the search for the mother and son, whose bodies were found separately over the space of two weeks. Parisi's husband Daniele Mondello has said he is convinced his wife had not killed herself or the boy. Police have said they think it may have been a murder-suicide by the woman, who had psychiatric problems. Parisi's body was found on August 10, a week after she disappeared with Gioele after the motorway crash with a lorry on August 3. The boy's suspected remains were found not far from his mother's body last Wednesday, August 19. Mondello has recognised a pair of blue shoes found near remains including bones and scraps of a t-shirt as belonging to Gioele. The woman's relatives, meanwhile, spoke of previous "failed searches". Mondello has also criticised the initial search efforts which failed to find the boy's suspected remains. A retired Carabinieri volunteer found the remains just 200 metres from the stretch of motorway where Parisi and Gioele were last seen. "Five hours of work by a volunteer sufficed, compared to 15 days of (work by) 70 experienced men," said Daniele Mondello. Before the confirmation from the autopsy experts said they were "99% sure" that the remains belonged to Gioele. The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecution mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after the crash with a lorry on the motorway in the countryside near Caronia. She had been reported as being "extremely agitated" after the crash, by an eye witness who also said Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the accident. A local shopkeeper who often saw the mother and son, Tiziano Pitale, said that "Viviana was very close to Gioele, perhaps too much so". (ANSA).