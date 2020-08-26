Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

ROME, 26 AGO - Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo on Wednesday won the gold medal in a tight sprint finish to the men's elite road race cycling event at Plouay in France. Nizzolo, 31, finished less than half a wheel's span in front of France's Arnaud Demare, one of the favourites. Germany's Pascal Ackermann came third. Nizzolo, who recently won the Italian elite championship, was led in by teammates on the final stage of the road race after almost four and a quarter hours in the saddle. "I had a good kick and a won, I'm happy," said the Brianza-born Nizzolo. "The team took me to the final sprint, doing an incredible job". It is Italy's third straight gold in the event after Matteo Trentin in 2018 and Elia Viviani in 2019. (ANSA).