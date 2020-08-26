Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'
ROME
26 Agosto 2020
ROME, 26 AGO - A 27-year-old student was in critical condition in hospital in Rome Wednesday after falling from his seventh-floor apartment. The accident took place in the central viale Libia . The man, a student from outside Rome, fell from his kitchen window for as yet unknown reasons. Police said they were open to all leads. The young man was said to have sustained very serious internal injuries and multiple fractures. (ANSA).
