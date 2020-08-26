Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese
Decaro: «Preoccupato, troppi contagi»
GELA
26 Agosto 2020
GELA, 26 AGO - A 27-year-old Sicilian man has been arrested in Cairo on suspicion of drug trafficking, his family said Wednesday. Calogero Nicolas Valenza, from Gela, was stopped at Cairo airport Sunday night after getting off a flight from Barcelona. Valenza has been working as a PR for an events organiser firm in Spain for the last four years. He does not have a criminal record and was reportedly not carrying drugs when he was arrested. A foreign member of a group of his friends, arrested last week, reportedly reported him to Egyptian police. The Italian embassy in Cairo is following the case. His family had reported him missing. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su