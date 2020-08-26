Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

GELA, 26 AGO - A 27-year-old Sicilian man has been arrested in Cairo on suspicion of drug trafficking, his family said Wednesday. Calogero Nicolas Valenza, from Gela, was stopped at Cairo airport Sunday night after getting off a flight from Barcelona. Valenza has been working as a PR for an events organiser firm in Spain for the last four years. He does not have a criminal record and was reportedly not carrying drugs when he was arrested. A foreign member of a group of his friends, arrested last week, reportedly reported him to Egyptian police. The Italian embassy in Cairo is following the case. His family had reported him missing. (ANSA).