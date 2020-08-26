Mercoledì 26 Agosto 2020 | 17:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

 
PALERMO
Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

Gioele 'fatally hurt in car crash'

 
ROME
Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

Cycling: Nizzolo grabs European elite gold

 
ROME
Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

Rome student critical after falling from 7th floor flat

 
GELA
Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

 
BERGAMO
Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
Ex-warden of Reggio Calabria jail arrested for mafia

Ex-warden of Reggio Calabria jail arrested for mafia

 
MILANO
Soccer: Conte staying at Inter

Soccer: Conte staying at Inter

 
ROME
Govt holds summit on school reopening

Govt holds summit on school reopening

 
ROME
Talks on telecoms single network hot up

Talks on telecoms single network hot up

 
VATICAN CITY
Faithful to be readmitted to pope audiences from Sep 2

Faithful to be readmitted to pope audiences from Sep 2

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, il primo giorno di Auteri. Via al progetto del bel gioco

Bari, il primo giorno di Auteri. Via al progetto del bel gioco

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barila sorpresa
Bari, «Italo» spunta in stazione ma è solo un convoglio di prova

Bari, «Italo» spunta in stazione ma è solo un convoglio di prova

 
Foggiariconoscenza
Foggia, Asl eroga acconto bonus a personale sanitario impegnato in periodo Covid

Foggia, Asl eroga acconto bonus a personale sanitario impegnato in periodo Covid

 
Tarantola denuncia
Taranto, «Fermiamo la chiusura della Polizia di frontiera»

Taranto, «Fermiamo la chiusura della Polizia di frontiera»

 
Leccearte
«Exodus»: le sculture di Nicola Genco «invadono» Lecce, partendo dal Museo Castromediano

«Exodus»: le sculture di Nicola Genco «invadono» Lecce, partendo dal Museo Castromediano

 
PotenzaIl caso
Basilicata, scuola, i timori e la grande incognita: come funzionerà il trasporto-studenti?

Basilicata: scuola, timori e la grande incognita, come funzionerà il trasporto-studenti?

 
MateraComunali
Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

 
Batla lettera
Trani: «Che dolore quelle bandiere sfilacciate sui principali edifici pubblici della città»

Trani: «Che dolore quelle bandiere sfilacciate sui principali edifici pubblici della città»

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

 

i più letti

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 49 nuovi casi, la metà nel Barese. Analizzati 3272 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia 49 nuovi casi, la metà nel Barese. Analizzati 3272 test

Lecce, tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia: 5 bagnanti rimasti feriti

Lecce tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia, volano lettini e ombrelloni: feriti 5 bagnanti VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 51 nuovi casi su 3510 tamponi: quasi la metà nel Barese
Decaro: «Preoccupato, troppi contagi»

Lidi e resort, in Puglia arrivano i vip

Lidi e resort, in Puglia anche a fine estate arrivano i vip

GELA

Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

27-yr-old from Gela held in Egyptian capital

Sicilian man arrested in Cairo for drug trafficking

GELA, 26 AGO - A 27-year-old Sicilian man has been arrested in Cairo on suspicion of drug trafficking, his family said Wednesday. Calogero Nicolas Valenza, from Gela, was stopped at Cairo airport Sunday night after getting off a flight from Barcelona. Valenza has been working as a PR for an events organiser firm in Spain for the last four years. He does not have a criminal record and was reportedly not carrying drugs when he was arrested. A foreign member of a group of his friends, arrested last week, reportedly reported him to Egyptian police. The Italian embassy in Cairo is following the case. His family had reported him missing. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati