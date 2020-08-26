Ex-warden of Reggio Calabria jail arrested for mafia

REGGIO CALABRIA, 26 AGO - The former warden of Reggio Calabria prison, Maria Carmela Longo, was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of external conspiracy for mafia association. Longo was placed under house arrest. Prosecutors said they had found "systematic violation of the norms of penitentiary regulations and circulars from the penitentiary administration" in order to favour organised crime. A preliminary investigations judge said Longo had "handed over Panzera Prison to mafia inmates". Longo is currently director of the women's section of Rome's Rebibbia jail. The Calabrian Mob, 'Ndrangheta, is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia. It has outstripped Sicily's Cosa Nostra thanks to its control of the European cocaine trade. All its activities have been estimated to be the equivalent of at least three per cent of Italian GDP. According to a 2013 "Threat Assessment on Italian Organised Crime" by Europol and the Guardia di Finanza, 'Ndrangheta income was around $55 billion in 2008. Its tentacles have spread from its southern Italian base to central and northern Italy, northern Europe, North and South America, and Australia, among other areas. Italy's third main mafia is the Camorra, from Naples and the surrounding Campania region. There is also a second and smaller Sicilian mafia in the centre of the island, Stidda. Puglia also has its own, smaller-scale mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU). (ANSA).