Fairground worker electrocuted near Bergamo

26 Agosto 2020
BERGAMO, 26 AGO - A fairground worker was electrocuted near Bergamo on Wednesday. The 28-year-old man was killed by a 380-volt discharge while trying to plug his caravan into the mains. The incident took place at Ghisalba. The man arrived from Milan earlier Wednesday to give some relatives a hand at the fairground. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
