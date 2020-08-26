Soccer: Conte staying at Inter

MILANO, 26 AGO - Former Italy, Juve and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is staying at Inter Milan despite losing the Europa League final to Sevilla, the Nerazzurri said Tuesday night. "There are the foundations to continue together", the club said. The announcement came after hours of talks between the coach and club officials. Chairman Steven Zhang was said to have persuaded Conte to stay. "Today's meeting between the club and Antonio Conte was constructive, marking continuity and agreement on strategy", the club statement said. Inter fans are now hoping the club will try to lure Lionel Messi from Barcelona, which the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and Argentina great has said he wants to leave. Conte dismissed the idea of Messi joining the Nerazzurri as "fantasy football" a year ago, but the 33-year-old Liga legend is now being targeted by Europe's top clubs. There is a possibility he may be playing his club football at the Meazza next season. Inter came second to Juventus in Serie A this year, closing to within a point of the nine-time straight champs with a late surge. (ANSA).