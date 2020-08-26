Mercoledì 26 Agosto 2020 | 15:59

MILANO
Soccer: Conte staying at Inter

ROME
Govt holds summit on school reopening

ROME
Talks on telecoms single network hot up

VATICAN CITY
Faithful to be readmitted to pope audiences from Sep 2

CASSANO ALLO IONIO
Tourist plane crashes, 2 dead

ROME
Govt to challenge Musumeci migrant centre closure order

ROME
Govt calls summit on school reopening

ROME
Coronavirus: case rise down again, +878, 4 more dead

ROME
Storms to end 'afa' starting this weekend

GENOA
Girl, 4, falls from 3rd-storey balcony

MILANO
3 men charged with raping woman in Milan park

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, il primo giorno di Auteri. Via al progetto del bel gioco

Tarantola denuncia
Taranto, «Fermiamo la chiusura della Polizia di frontiera»

BariBurocrazia
Bari, rinnovo carte d’identità. Si può anche di sabato

Leccearte
«Exodus»: le sculture di Nicola Genco «invadono» Lecce, partendo dal Museo Castromediano

PotenzaIl caso
Basilicata, scuola, i timori e la grande incognita: come funzionerà il trasporto-studenti?

Foggiaal riuniti
Foggia, ricoverato in ospedale ha un coltellaccio sul comodino: denunciato

MateraComunali
Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

Batla lettera
Trani: «Che dolore quelle bandiere sfilacciate sui principali edifici pubblici della città»

BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 49 nuovi casi, la metà nel Barese. Analizzati 3272 test

Lecce, tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia: 5 bagnanti rimasti feriti

Lidi e resort, in Puglia arrivano i vip

Bari, allarme Aids, sale il numero dei contagi

MILANO

Fans hoping Nerazzurri can lure Messi to Meazza

MILANO, 26 AGO - Former Italy, Juve and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is staying at Inter Milan despite losing the Europa League final to Sevilla, the Nerazzurri said Tuesday night. "There are the foundations to continue together", the club said. The announcement came after hours of talks between the coach and club officials. Chairman Steven Zhang was said to have persuaded Conte to stay. "Today's meeting between the club and Antonio Conte was constructive, marking continuity and agreement on strategy", the club statement said. Inter fans are now hoping the club will try to lure Lionel Messi from Barcelona, which the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and Argentina great has said he wants to leave. Conte dismissed the idea of Messi joining the Nerazzurri as "fantasy football" a year ago, but the 33-year-old Liga legend is now being targeted by Europe's top clubs. There is a possibility he may be playing his club football at the Meazza next season. Inter came second to Juventus in Serie A this year, closing to within a point of the nine-time straight champs with a late surge. (ANSA).

