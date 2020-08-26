Mercoledì 26 Agosto 2020 | 14:13

Bari, il primo giorno di Auteri. Via al progetto del bel gioco

Bari, il primo giorno di Auteri. Via al progetto del bel gioco

 

ROME

Govt holds summit on school reopening

Ministers meet governors to draft guidelines on Sep 15 reopening

Govt holds summit on school reopening

ROME, 26 AGO - The government on Wednesday held a summit on schools' reopening after the COVID crisis next month. The aim was to draw up guidelines for the September 14 reopening. Among the key issues was a protocol for managing COVID cases as well as school transport. A number of ministers took part in the summit along with regional governors and the heads of locals government including the mayors' chief. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia was present along with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Education Minister Lucia Aazzolina. Also taking part were civil protection head Angelo Borrelli and COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri. During the summit, Boccia said there a permanent discussion format would be set up between the government and regions on school issues. Azzolina said that over 70,000 more teachers and teaching assistants had been hired to cope with the reopening. Arcuri said that single-pupil desks would begin to be distributed from Friday, when gel would also be distributed. Speranza said that the government would cleave to instructions from the Higher Health Institute (ISS) on the management of COVID cases. Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said on TV that the use of facemasks would be enforced wherever a distance of at least one metre could not be observed, saying that "common sense is needed". Emilia Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini said that the ISS guidelines for reopening were correct but there was a risk of "chaos" in school transport. The transport issue was not resolved at the videoconference and the government said it was awaiting further propsosals from the regions. Milan Sacco Hospital infectious disease chief Massimo Galli told Italian TV that it was "impossible" for pupils to wear masks for five hours straight. The videoconference, started shortly before noon and ended at about half past one in the afternoon. The summit was called after a number of teaching staff tested positive for the virus. Some 20 staff tested positive in Umbria and a further six in the Treviso area. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said he was against pupils using facemasks during lessons. He said this view was supported by several other governors. Pupils will be distanced and will have to use facemasks, at least in corridors, the government has said. Many new desks have been ordered. Italian schools have been closed since March. Italy has been among the countries worst hit by the coronavirus, with over 35,000 deaths. In all, there have been over 350,000 cases. (ANSA).

