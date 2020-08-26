Mercoledì 26 Agosto 2020 | 14:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Govt holds summit on school reopening

Govt holds summit on school reopening

 
ROME
Talks on telecoms single network hot up

Talks on telecoms single network hot up

 
VATICAN CITY
Faithful to be readmitted to pope audiences from Sep 2

Faithful to be readmitted to pope audiences from Sep 2

 
CASSANO ALLO IONIO
Tourist plane crashes, 2 dead

Tourist plane crashes, 2 dead

 
ROME
Govt to challenge Musumeci migrant centre closure order

Govt to challenge Musumeci migrant centre closure order

 
ROME
Govt calls summit on school reopening

Govt calls summit on school reopening

 
ROME
Coronavirus: case rise down again, +878, 4 more dead

Coronavirus: case rise down again, +878, 4 more dead

 
ROME
Storms to end 'afa' starting this weekend

Storms to end 'afa' starting this weekend

 
GENOA
Girl, 4, falls from 3rd-storey balcony

Girl, 4, falls from 3rd-storey balcony

 
MILANO
3 men charged with raping woman in Milan park

3 men charged with raping woman in Milan park

 
TREVISO
182 of 700 AIA staff positive for COVID

182 of 700 AIA staff positive for COVID

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, il primo giorno di Auteri. Via al progetto del bel gioco

Bari, il primo giorno di Auteri. Via al progetto del bel gioco

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccearte
«Exodus»: le sculture di Nicola Genco «invadono» Lecce, partendo dal Museo Castromediano

«Exodus»: le sculture di Nicola Genco «invadono» Lecce, partendo dal Museo Castromediano

 
Baritecnologia
Policlinico Bari: esami e visite si prenotano via mail o con WhatsApp

Policlinico Bari: esami e visite si prenotano via mail o con WhatsApp

 
PotenzaIl caso
Basilicata, scuola, i timori e la grande incognita: come funzionerà il trasporto-studenti?

Basilicata: scuola, timori e la grande incognita, come funzionerà il trasporto-studenti?

 
Foggiaal riuniti
Foggia, ricoverato in ospedale ha un coltellaccio sul comodino: denunciato

Foggia, ricoverato in ospedale ha un coltellaccio sul comodino: denunciato

 
MateraComunali
Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

Matera, sarà una sfida sulla distanza

 
Batla lettera
Trani: «Che dolore quelle bandiere sfilacciate sui principali edifici pubblici della città»

Trani: «Che dolore quelle bandiere sfilacciate sui principali edifici pubblici della città»

 
Tarantol'Emergenza
Taranto, balla in discoteca a Genova e torna con il Covid

Taranto, balla in discoteca a Genova e torna con il Coronavirus

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

Ostuni, regnano degrado e abbandono intorno allo storico Calvario

 

i più letti

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 49 nuovi casi, la metà nel Barese. Analizzati 3272 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia 49 nuovi casi, la metà nel Barese. Analizzati 3272 test

Lecce, tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia: 5 bagnanti rimasti feriti

Lecce tromba d'aria si abbatte sulla spiaggia, volano lettini e ombrelloni: feriti 5 bagnanti VIDEO

Lidi e resort, in Puglia arrivano i vip

Lidi e resort, in Puglia anche a fine estate arrivano i vip

Bari, allarme Aids, sale il numero dei contagi

Puglia, allarme Aids: un contagio ogni due giorni

ROME

Talks on telecoms single network hot up

Unions ask Conte for talks, TIM flies on Milan bourse

Talks on telecoms single network hot up

ROME, 26 AGO - Talks on setting up a single telecoms network in Italy are hotting up. Phone company TIM Managing Director Luigi Gubitosi met with the managing director of government bank CDP, Fabrizio Palermo. The discussion is aimed at forging a strategy to create a single network, sources said. Further talks are expected ahead of a TIM board meeting on Monday. TIM shares soared 5.2% on the Milan bourse Wednesday. Telecoms trade unions Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil have asked Premier Giuseppe Conte to table talks with them. They voiced opposition to a public network on the Open Fiber model. "A strong subject is needed," they said. "This task can be carried out by TIM", they said, with CDP taking a bigger stake in the telecoms group. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati