Talks on telecoms single network hot up

ROME, 26 AGO - Talks on setting up a single telecoms network in Italy are hotting up. Phone company TIM Managing Director Luigi Gubitosi met with the managing director of government bank CDP, Fabrizio Palermo. The discussion is aimed at forging a strategy to create a single network, sources said. Further talks are expected ahead of a TIM board meeting on Monday. TIM shares soared 5.2% on the Milan bourse Wednesday. Telecoms trade unions Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil have asked Premier Giuseppe Conte to table talks with them. They voiced opposition to a public network on the Open Fiber model. "A strong subject is needed," they said. "This task can be carried out by TIM", they said, with CDP taking a bigger stake in the telecoms group. (ANSA).