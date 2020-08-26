Faithful to be readmitted to pope audiences from Sep 2

VATICAN CITY, 26 AGO - The faithful will be readmitted to Pope Francis' weekly general audiences starting on Wednesday September 2, the Prefecture of the Papal Household said Wednesday. "Following the health instructions of the authorities, the audiences in the month of September will take place in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, starting at 09:30," the Vatican press office said in a statement. Entrance will be open to all, without needing to get a ticket, it added. Faithful can start entering through the Bronze Gate on the righthand colonnade in St Peter's Square at 07:30. The pope has been holding his general audiences without faithful in attendance for the last few months, due to the COVID emergency. On Wednesday he denounced inequality as "an injustice that cries out to Heaven". The pope also said that the economic system was indifferent to the damage it was doing to the environment. (ANSA).