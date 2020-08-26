Govt calls summit on school reopening

ROME, 26 AGO - The government on Wednesday called a summit on schools' reopening after the COVID crisis next month. The aim is to draw up guidelines for the September 14 reopening. Among the key issues is a protocol for managing COVID cases as well as school transport. A number of ministers took part in the summit along with regional governors and the heads of locals government including the mayors' chief. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia was present along with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Education Minister Lucia Aazzolina. Also taking part were civil protection head Angelo Borrelli and COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri. The summit, which was a videoconference, started shortly before noon. The summit was called after a number of teaching staff tested positive for the virus. Some 20 staff tested positive in Umbria and a further six in the Treviso area. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said he was against pupils using facemasks during lessons. He said this view was supported by several other governors. Pupils will be distanced and will have to use facemasks, at least in corridors, the government has said. Many new desks have been ordered. Italian schools have been closed since March. Italy has been among the countries worst hit by the coronavirus, with over 35,000 deaths. In all, there have been over 350,000 cases. (ANSA).