ROME
Storms to end 'afa' starting this weekend

GENOA
Girl, 4, falls from 3rd-storey balcony

MILANO
3 men charged with raping woman in Milan park

TREVISO
182 of 700 AIA staff positive for COVID

ROME
Privacy watchdog defends Totti's daughter

ROME
Preserve Hong Kong independence, Di Maio tells Wang

ROME
Matt Dillon joins Venice jury

CAGLIARI
Yacht catches fire off Sardinia, 17 saved

MILANO
Coronavirus: Briatore hospitalised in Milan

ROME
China FM set to meet Di Maio

BELLUNO
Flash flood hits Cortina

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, ingaggiato tecnico Auteri: sottoscritto accordo biennale

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Italia TVDanni e feriti lievi
SALENTO - Tromba d'aria a Marina di Pescoluse VIDEO

Potenzala denuncia
Potenza, rielezione presidente Cotrab: «Uno sfregio per donne vittime di violenza»

Tarantoil 29 agosto
Talsano, il «Finalmente Tour» di Gabriella Martinelli fa tappa in Puglia

Barila denuncia
Bari, papere avvelenate a Santo Spirito: è caccia agli autori

Brindisimomenti concitati
Brindisi, tenta di rubare camion dei Vigili del Fuoco ferendo l'autista: disarmato e arrestato da polizia

Foggiaricettazione
Cerignola, auto rubate e cannibalizzate: fermati 3 stranieri

BatIl caso
Barletta, silos granari: nel porto demolizione più vicina

GdM.TVIl messaggio
Matera, auto della Polizia con altoparlante gira per le vie del centro: «Usate la mascherina»

Temps to drop 10 degrees

ROME, 25 AGO - Heavy rain and some violent thunderstorms will break the steamy 'afa' summer heat in northern Italy this weekend, forecasters said Tuesday. The thundery showers will start in the northwest this Friday, then spread to the rest of the north and Tuscany Sunday, and move into central and southern areas on Monday, they said. Temperatures will fall an average 10 degrees, forecasters said. But the sticky heat will reign across Italy until the Northern European front hits. Temperatures this week will be as high as 32-34 degrees in the centre and north. (ANSA).

