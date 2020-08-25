Storms to end 'afa' starting this weekend

ROME, 25 AGO - Heavy rain and some violent thunderstorms will break the steamy 'afa' summer heat in northern Italy this weekend, forecasters said Tuesday. The thundery showers will start in the northwest this Friday, then spread to the rest of the north and Tuscany Sunday, and move into central and southern areas on Monday, they said. Temperatures will fall an average 10 degrees, forecasters said. But the sticky heat will reign across Italy until the Northern European front hits. Temperatures this week will be as high as 32-34 degrees in the centre and north. (ANSA).