182 of 700 AIA staff positive for COVID

TREVISO, 25 AGO - Some 182 workers among the 700 staff at a factory near Treviso of food group AIA have tested positive for COVID-19, the group said Tuesday. Some 560 tests have been carried out, with 140 staff on holiday. All those who tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic and are in quarantine. Local authorities and AIA have agreed to cut production by 50%, enforce distancing between workstations and reduce the number of workers per shift. AIA is well-known for its chicken products and hot dogs. (ANSA).