3 men charged with raping woman in Milan park

MILANO, 25 AGO - Three men have been charged with raping a 54-year-old woman who had passed out after drinking too much in a Milan park. The three are a 60-year-old Italian who started drinking with the woman, a 43-year-old Moldovan, and a 44-year-old Ukrainian, police said. The alleged incident took place in the Parco delle Cave in the Lombardy capital. (ANSA).