Girl, 4, falls from 3rd-storey balcony

GENOA, 25 AGO - A four-year-old girl fell about 10 metres from the third-storey balcony of her home in Sestri Levante near Genoa on Tuesday. The girl had stopped breathing when emergency services got to her. She was revived at the scene and rushed to hospital where she was said to be in a critical condition. The girl was in the house with her five-year-old brother and 13-year-old cousin when the accident happened. Her aunt had left the children alone in order to run an errand. According to the cousin, the three were playing hide and seek when the girl climbed onto a chair which overturned and sent her off the balcony. The girl hit the rail of a terrace below with her back. Doctors at Genoa's Gaslini Hospital said they could not say whether she would make it. (ANSA).