Privacy watchdog defends Totti's daughter

ROME, 25 AGO - Italy's privacy watchdog on Tuesday defended the 13-year-old daughter of Roma soccer legend Francesco Totti and TV presenter Ilary Blasi after the girl was snapped with her father in a swimming costume on a beach and compared to her mother for beauty by magazine Gente. The watchdog said a minor's right to privacy should always trump freedom of the press. Gente has apologised over the cover photo and caption. Totti and Blasi complained. The episode was also widely condemned by politicians and commentators. Parents group MOIGE reported Gente to the watchdog. (ANSA).