Martedì 25 Agosto 2020 | 15:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Preserve Hong Kong independence, Di Maio tells Wang

Preserve Hong Kong independence, Di Maio tells Wang

 
ROME
Matt Dillon joins Venice jury

Matt Dillon joins Venice jury

 
CAGLIARI
Yacht catches fire off Sardinia, 17 saved

Yacht catches fire off Sardinia, 17 saved

 
MILANO
Coronavirus: Briatore hospitalised in Milan

Coronavirus: Briatore hospitalised in Milan

 
ROME
China FM set to meet Di Maio

China FM set to meet Di Maio

 
BELLUNO
Flash flood hits Cortina

Flash flood hits Cortina

 
ROME
Tourists evacuated as fire threatens Sardinian resort

Tourists evacuated as fire threatens Sardinian resort

 
ROME
Sicily hotspot being emptied - Musumeci

Sicily hotspot being emptied - Musumeci

 
PISTOIA
Man refuses coop service from black worker

Man refuses coop service from black worker

 
NUORO
Pic on body builder Columbu starts shooting

Pic on body builder Columbu starts shooting

 
ROME
Coronavirus: daily case rise falls to 953, 4 more dead

Coronavirus: daily case rise falls to 953, 4 more dead

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, i primi nomi del corso Auteri: Celiento e De Risio

Bari, i primi nomi del corso Auteri: Celiento e De Risio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariTradizione irrinunciabile
Da 40 anni ad Adelfia «i quattro della Gazzetta»

Da 40 anni ad Adelfia «i quattro della Gazzetta»

 
Potenzastalking
Barile, aggredisce compagna mentre sono in vacanza: arrestato 48enne

Barile, aggredisce compagna mentre sono in vacanza: arrestato 48enne

 
Brindisimomenti concitati
Brindisi, tenta di rubare camion dei Vigili del Fuoco ferendo l'autista: disarmato e arrestato da polizia

Brindisi, tenta di rubare camion dei Vigili del Fuoco ferendo l'autista: disarmato e arrestato da polizia

 
Foggiaricettazione
Cerignola, auto rubate e cannibalizzate: fermati 3 stranieri

Cerignola, auto rubate e cannibalizzate: fermati 3 stranieri

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, silos granari: nel porto demolizione più vicina

Barletta: silos granari nel porto, demolizione più vicina

 
TarantoViabilità
Martina, cantieri per le rotatorie nuovi disagi alla viabilità

Martina Franca, cantieri per le rotatorie. Nuovi disagi alla viabilità

 
LecceVertenza
Lecce, operatori  sanitari senza contratto  da 14 anni. Sit-in davanti alla Prefettura

Lecce, operatori  sanitari senza contratto  da 14 anni. Sit-in davanti alla Prefettura

 
GdM.TVIl messaggio
Matera, auto della Polizia con altoparlante gira per le vie del centro: «Usate la mascherina»

Matera, auto della Polizia con altoparlante gira per le vie del centro: «Usate la mascherina»

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 46 casi in un giorno: 30 solo a Bari, su 1068 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia 46 casi in un giorno: 30 solo a Bari, su 1068 test

Bari, una lettera al ladro che ci ha svuotato casa

Bari, «Una lettera al ladro che ci ha svuotato casa»

Bari, allarme Aids, sale il numero dei contagi

Puglia, allarme Aids: un contagio ogni due giorni

Lidi e resort, in Puglia arrivano i vip

Lidi e resort, in Puglia anche a fine estate arrivano i vip

Salvini dal palco di Trani: «Niente più migranti. Grazie Musumeci»

Salvini a Trani: «Dopo 15 anni la Puglia può cambiare con il centrodestra unito». Contestatori urlano: «Scemo, scemo»

ROME

Preserve Hong Kong independence, Di Maio tells Wang

Italy's position clear, NATO membership stronger than ever - FM

Preserve Hong Kong independence, Di Maio tells Wang

ROME, 25 AGO - China must preserve Hong Kong's independence, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Rome Tuesday. "China undoubtedly represents one of our principal partners and one cannot forget that is is now an essential actor to address any international scenario," Di Maio said at a joint press conference with Wang. With China, the Italian foreign minister said, "there is an exchange founded on frankness". He said "our international position is very clear to all, starting with our membership of NATO which is stronger than ever. "This enables us to have a healthy and fair relationship with China". Di Maio stressed that in Hong Kong, "it is indispensable to preserve the high degree of autonomy and freedom. "We will follow with great attention the developments of the new national security law". Di Maio said that "I reiterated (to Wang) that with out European partners we believe that the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong, on the basis of the one country two systems principle, are essential". Wang said that "with Minister Di Maio we discussed Hong Kong while respecting the spirit of non-interference. "I told him that the reason for the security law is to fix the faults that had existed for many years and to fight the violent acts that are happening everywhere on the island. "We made the law to guarantee the rights and autonomy of all". Wang Yi met Di Maio as he embarked on a European tour. The two minister's talks ranged from China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), or 'New Silk Road', to post-COVID scenarios, diplomatic sources said. The talks also came amid a general climate of tension between China and the United States. Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party and the Radicals protested Wang's visit. Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law attended the protest. Law said that the Italian government should be "more assertive" with China over the Hong Kong security law that has been condemned by both the EU and Italian parliaments. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin phoned Chinese Deputy Premier Liu He on trade issues. He said "both sides intend to ensure the success" of a trade accord. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati