ROME
Preserve Hong Kong independence, Di Maio tells Wang

ROME
Matt Dillon joins Venice jury

CAGLIARI
Yacht catches fire off Sardinia, 17 saved

MILANO
Coronavirus: Briatore hospitalised in Milan

ROME
China FM set to meet Di Maio

BELLUNO
Flash flood hits Cortina

ROME
Tourists evacuated as fire threatens Sardinian resort

ROME
Sicily hotspot being emptied - Musumeci

PISTOIA
Man refuses coop service from black worker

NUORO
Pic on body builder Columbu starts shooting

ROME
Coronavirus: daily case rise falls to 953, 4 more dead

Matt Dillon joins Venice jury

Replaces Romanian director Cristi Puiu.

ROME, 25 AGO - US actor Matt Dillon has joined the jury for the 77th Venice Film Festival, organisers said Tuesday. Dillon replaces Romanian director Cristi Puiu, who is unable to attend the September 2-12 event. The Venice Film Festival thanked Puiu for having accepted the appointment when it was offered, and for the sensibility he demonstrated in attempting to honour his commitment, even when unexpected difficulties arose. Matt Dillon's successful film career has spanned over three decades and has showcased his wide range of dramatic and comedic talents. Dillon displayed his versatility with an arresting performance co-starring as a racist cop in the critically acclaimed Paul Haggis film Crash. This role earned him nominations for an Academy award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics Choice Award, BAFTA Award and won him an Independent Spirit Award. In addition, the film earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award for Best Ensemble. From his breakthrough performance in The Outsiders to his hilarious turn as an obsessed private investigator in There's Something About Mary, he has proven himself to be one of the most diverse actors of his generation. Aside from being an accomplished actor, Dillon wrote, and made his feature film directorial debut with City of Ghosts, in which he also starred with Gérard Depardieu, Stellan Skarsgård, and James Caan. Most recently, Dillon has directed a documentary that he is currently in post-production on about Cuban soul singer El Gran Fellove.‎ The following is the definitive composition of the Venezia 77 International Jury: Cate Blanchett - President (Australia), actress Matt Dillon (USA), actor Veronika Franz (Austria), director and screenwriter Joanna Hogg (Great Britain), director and screenwriter Nicola Lagioia (Italy), writer Christian Petzold (Germany), director and screenwriter Ludivine Sagnier (France), actress (ANSA).

