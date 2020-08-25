Coronavirus: Briatore hospitalised in Milan

Martedì 25 Agosto 2020 | 13:57

MILANO, 25 AGO - Flavio Briatore has been hospitalised in Milan after contracting the coronavirus, sources said Tuesday. The 70-year-old businessman, a former F1 boss and owner of the Sardinian 'Billlionaire' nightclub, has been taken to the San Raffaele Hospital in the Lombard capital. He is not in intensive care. Some 63 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Billionaire. Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic tested positive and went into isolation Monday after socialising with Briatore on Sardinia. The Serie A club's players have tested negative, as has the coach's wife, Bologna said Tuesday. Mihajlovic is battling leukemia. (ANSA).

