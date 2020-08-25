Yacht catches fire off Sardinia, 17 saved

CAGLIARI, 25 AGO - Seventeen people were saved after a 50-metre yacht caught fire off Sardinia on Tuesday. The nine crew and eight Kazakh tourists took to the rescue dinghy. The yacht, Lady MM, flying a Cayman Island flag, was sailing to Sardinia from Capri. It caught fire about 50 nautical miles from Capo Comino, on Sardinia's northeast coast. Two coastguard launches reached the yacht, but it had already been evacuated. The tender took the crew and tourists to Siniscola. (ANSA).