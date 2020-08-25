China FM set to meet Di Maio

ROME, 25 AGO - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to meet Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome Tuesday as he embarks on a European tour. The two minister's talks will range from China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), or 'New Silk Road', to post-COVID scenarios, diplomatic sources said. The talks also come amid a general climate of tension between China and the United States. Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party and the Radicals will protest Wang's visit. Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law will attend the protest. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin phoned Chinese Deputy Premier Liu He on trade issues. He said "both sides intend to ensure the success" of trade talks. (ANSA).